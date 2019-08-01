AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 10,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,687. The company has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Daniel F. Sansone purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 298.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.