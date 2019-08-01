Aeron (ARN) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.20 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Coinrail, Binance and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00280079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.01418865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00114902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDAX, Coinrail, Kuna, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

