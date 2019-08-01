Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 85,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.