Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AIMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 371,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

