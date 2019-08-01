Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €141.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.88 ($154.51).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €129.00 ($150.00) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €126.58.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

