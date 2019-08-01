AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. AK Steel updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

AK Steel stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $803.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKS. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

