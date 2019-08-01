AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $2.40 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.90.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE AKS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $904.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.99. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

