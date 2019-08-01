Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. 27,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,473. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $314,006,000 after acquiring an additional 481,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $601,847,000 after acquiring an additional 410,681 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 358,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 298,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

