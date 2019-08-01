Akroma Market Cap Hits $29,865.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $29,865.00 and $263.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02137853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

