All Sports Trading Up 26.3% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $780,754.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.05763792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

