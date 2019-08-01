Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $963,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

