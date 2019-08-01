Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Svb Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 581,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,461,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at $16,761,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,789,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $12,481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

