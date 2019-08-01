Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after buying an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,175,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

