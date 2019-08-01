Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 3742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTM. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $243,000.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000.

About Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

