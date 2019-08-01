Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 9,109,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,822. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,271. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 166.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 150.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.