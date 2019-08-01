Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total transaction of $1,614,439.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $21.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,888.45. 1,929,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,275. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,937.06. The company has a market cap of $946.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

