Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,248.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,866.78 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,937.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,260,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

