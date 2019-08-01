Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY19 guidance to $4.05-4.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,962. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,278 shares of company stock worth $6,673,207. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 137.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.74.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.