American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $24,616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,334,878 shares of company stock valued at $79,376,533 over the last 90 days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,543 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $5,659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

