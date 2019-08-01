Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ameriprise Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

AMP stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

