AMETEK, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

