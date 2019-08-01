Amigo (LON:AMGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.99

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.99 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 201854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Amigo in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Amigo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.86 ($3.89).

The company has a market cap of $699.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Amigo’s previous dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

