Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 49,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.66. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

