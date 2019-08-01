Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,537. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.