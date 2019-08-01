Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $956,023.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

