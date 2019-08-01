Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.45. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,070 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

