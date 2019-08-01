Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $510.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $515.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $441.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 1,420,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,257. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $660,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,521,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,263 shares of company stock worth $4,739,474. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,282,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after purchasing an additional 997,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after purchasing an additional 411,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.