Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $23.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $24.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $93.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 12,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.65. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $1,466,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

