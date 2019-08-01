Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.53. 980,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

