Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.03. 4,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,406. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

