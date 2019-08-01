Analysts Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

WETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 1,853,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 79,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $496,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 131.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

