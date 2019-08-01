Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 14,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,076. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94.

In related news, insider Michael J. Jackson sold 64,462 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $3,127,051.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,973.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 32,231 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $1,554,178.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,997.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,670,911 shares of company stock valued at $79,390,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

