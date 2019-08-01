Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 519,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195,983. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

