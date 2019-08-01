Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

NYSE CSL traded down $4.25 on Thursday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $96,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

