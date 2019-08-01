Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $36.80

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 1,157,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

