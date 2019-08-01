Analysts Set Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) PT at $103.86

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

ATHM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,163. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 26.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

