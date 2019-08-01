Analysts Set Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) Price Target at $6.32

Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFS. TheStreet upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFS stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

