Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price at $76.50

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $151,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $577,824.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,554.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,684. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 230,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,348. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 164.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.