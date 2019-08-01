Analyzing Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reeds and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -31.29% N/A -68.56% Coca-Cola Consolidated -0.27% 12.79% 1.89%

Dividends

Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Reeds does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reeds and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $38.10 million 2.86 -$10.32 million ($0.38) -8.55 Coca-Cola Consolidated $4.63 billion 0.59 -$19.93 million N/A N/A

Reeds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

Reeds has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reeds and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reeds presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Reeds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reeds is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Reeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Reeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Reeds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices. The company also provides private label products. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to specialty gourmet, natural food stores, retail stores, convenience stores, and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

