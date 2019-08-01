ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCN. Zacks Investment Research cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,794. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

