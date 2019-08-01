Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Andeavor Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

ANDX stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.64 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 742,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,292,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 528,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 1,049.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

