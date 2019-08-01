ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.46, approximately 6,548 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.