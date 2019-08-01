Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 29494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

