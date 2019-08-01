Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apache were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Apache by 66.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 261.3% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

