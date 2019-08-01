Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.23 for the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,083. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

