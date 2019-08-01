Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 1,396,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,614,000 after buying an additional 589,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,619,000 after buying an additional 358,290 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after buying an additional 908,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

