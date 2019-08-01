Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AINV. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

AINV opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 393,440 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

