Apollon One Day Trading Volume Hits $550.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $80,047.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

