Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.69.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.62. 14,759,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,170,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.12. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,876,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Apple by 43.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 21.1% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 378,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 760,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

