Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.62. 14,759,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,170,868. The stock has a market cap of $964.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after acquiring an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after acquiring an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Apple by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.